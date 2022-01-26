William & Mary visits Elon following Watson’s 20-point game

William & Mary Tribe (4-16, 3-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (5-15, 2-5 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (4-16, 3-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (5-15, 2-5 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the William & Mary Tribe after Torrence Watson scored 20 points in Elon’s 80-77 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Phoenix are 5-3 in home games. Elon is second in the CAA shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Chuck Hannah shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Tribe have gone 3-4 against CAA opponents. William & Mary has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix and Tribe face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Michael Graham is averaging 9.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Elon.

Connor Kochera averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Ben Wight is shooting 68.4% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.