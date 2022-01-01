CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Washington Archbishop positive for COVID-19 | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Summers scores 20 to lift Navy past Holy Cross 70-56

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 6:35 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Greg Summers scored a season-high 20 points on 12-for-15 shooting from the foul line and Navy beat Holy Cross 70-56 on Saturday in a Patriot League opener for both teams.

Navy (8-4) now has won seven of its last nine games.

Jaylen Walker scored 13 points and had nine rebounds for the Midshipmen and John Carter Jr. scored 12.

Gerrale Gates had 17 points for the Crusaders (2-11), who now have lost seven straight.

