Slater carries Long Beach St. over Westcliff 90-64

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 12:32 AM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater had 23 points as Long Beach State rolled past Westcliff 90-64 on Wednesday night.

Joel Murray had 13 points for Long Beach State (4-7). Joe Hampton added 11 points as did Jordan Roberts.

Joshua Harrison had 17 points and five steals for the Warriors. Joshua Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds.

