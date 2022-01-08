CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Selden scores 20 to…

Selden scores 20 to carry Gardner-Webb over Hampton 78-69

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 4:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Selden had a career-high 20 points as Gardner-Webb topped Hampton 78-69 on Saturday.

Selden hit 8 of 10 shots.

Lance Terry had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (8-7, 2-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. D’Maurian Williams added 11 points. Kareem Reid had nine rebounds.

Russell Dean had 27 points for the Pirates (4-8, 0-1). Najee Garvin added 20 points and five assists. DeAngelo Epps had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up