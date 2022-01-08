Saddler lifts Southern past Florida A&M 80-66

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 14 points to lead five Southern players in double figures as the Jaguars…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 14 points to lead five Southern players in double figures as the Jaguars topped Florida A&M 80-66 on Saturday.

Brion Whitley and Isaiah Rollins added 12 points apiece for the Jaguars (8-7, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyrone Lyons and J’Quan Ewing chipped in 10 points each.

MJ Randolph had 30 points and six rebounds for the Rattlers (2-11, 0-2), who have now lost seven games in a row. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Bryce Moragne added 13 points and nine rebounds. Keith Littles had 10 points.

