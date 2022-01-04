CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Saddler lifts Southern over…

Saddler lifts Southern over Texas Southern 63-50

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 12:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 16 points as Southern topped Texas Southern 63-50 on Monday night.

It was the first Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Brion Whitley had 13 points for Southern (7-7), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tyrone Lyons added 11 points. P.J. Byrd had seven assists.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (2-8). PJ Henry added 11 points. Brison Gresham had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

Feds in D.C. operating under three-hour delay Tuesday after winter weather strikes region

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up