CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Rider faces Quinnipiac in…

Rider faces Quinnipiac in conference showdown

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-6, 2-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-8, 1-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats take on Dimencio Vaughn and the Rider Broncs in MAAC play.

The Broncs have gone 3-1 at home. Rider ranks fourth in the MAAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Murray Jr. averaging 5.2.

The Bobcats are 2-3 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaughn is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Broncs. Murray is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Balanc is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bobcats. Jacob Rigoni is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DOJ reaches settlement with Hunt Companies over military housing issues

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up