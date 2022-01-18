CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Rhode Island plays La Salle following Mitchell’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

La Salle Explorers (6-8, 1-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (10-4, 2-1 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on the La Salle Explorers after Makhel Mitchell scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 81-68 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Rams have gone 7-0 at home. Rhode Island is seventh in the A-10 scoring 71.9 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Explorers have gone 1-3 against A-10 opponents. La Salle has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Sheppard is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.7 points for the Rams. Mitchell is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Clifton Moore is averaging 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

