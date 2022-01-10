No. 1 Baylor looks for home win vs No. 19 Texas Tech

No. 19 Texas Tech (11-3, 1-1) vs. No. 1 Baylor (15-0, 3-0) Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

No. 19 Texas Tech (11-3, 1-1) vs. No. 1 Baylor (15-0, 3-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor looks for its sixth straight win over No. 19 Texas Tech at Ferrell Center. The last victory for the Red Raiders at Baylor was an 84-66 win on Feb. 13, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making James Akinjo is averaging 14.4 points, 6.1 assists and two steals to lead the charge for the Bears. Adam Flagler has complemented Akinjo and is producing 11.5 points per game. The Red Raiders are led by Bryson Williams, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Akinjo has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. Akinjo has accounted for 25 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Red Raiders are 1-3 when scoring any fewer than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.4 percent of all possessions, which is the ninth-highest rate in the country. Texas Tech has turned the ball over on 20.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.