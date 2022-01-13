CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » New Mexico State wins…

New Mexico State wins its ninth straight

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Clayton Henry and Teddy Allen had 15 points each as New Mexico State stretched its win streak to nine games, beating Tarleton State 73-57 on Thursday night.

Allen grabbed six rebounds for New Mexico State (14-2, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference). Mike Peake added 12 points. Jabari Rice had nine rebounds.

Montre Gipson had 23 points for the Texans (8-10, 3-2). Freddy Hicks added 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up