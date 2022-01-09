Navy, Lafayette meet in conference play

Patriot League foes meet as Navy matches up against Lafayette. Navy won 73-55 at home against Bucknell in its last outing. Lafayette lost 79-74 at Holy Cross in its most recent game.

Navy (10-4, 3-0) vs. Lafayette (3-9, 0-1)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Navy matches up against Lafayette. Navy won 73-55 at home against Bucknell in its last outing. Lafayette lost 79-74 at Holy Cross in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Lafayette’s Neal Quinn has averaged 12.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Kyle Jenkins has put up 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Midshipmen, John Carter Jr. has averaged 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while Tyler Nelson has put up 8.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Quinn has accounted for 41 percent of all Lafayette field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has 31 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Lafayette is 0-9 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Leopards have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Midshipmen. Lafayette has 45 assists on 86 field goals (52.3 percent) across its previous three games while Navy has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Navy defense has allowed only 59.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 17th-lowest figure in the country. The Lafayette offense has put up just 69.3 points through 12 games (ranked 217th among Division I teams).

