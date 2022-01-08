CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Mount St. Mary’s beats St. Francis (N.Y.) 69-61

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 7:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Reaves had 19 points off the bench to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 69-61 win over St. Francis (N.Y.) on Saturday.

Jalen Benjamin had 16 points for Mount St. Mary’s (5-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Nana Opoku added 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Rob Higgins had 13 points for the Terriers (4-11, 1-3). Patrick Emilien added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Cubbage had 11 points.

