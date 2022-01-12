Morehead State faces UT Martin, looks for 7th straight home win

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-9, 2-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-5, 2-0 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-9, 2-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-5, 2-0 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -13.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts UT Martin trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Morehead State is third in the OVC shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Tucson Redding shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Skyhawks are 2-1 in OVC play. UT Martin gives up 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Eagles and Skyhawks match up Wednesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tray Hollowell is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.1 points. Johni Broome is shooting 59.6% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

K.J. Simon is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Skyhawks. Bernie Andre is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

