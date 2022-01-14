McKinnis, Jackson State Tigers to host Roberts and the Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-12, 1-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-12, 1-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: D’Rell Roberts and the Prairie View A&M Panthers visit Jayveous McKinnis and the Jackson State Tigers in SWAC action Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 in home games. Jackson State is sixth in the SWAC with 10.3 assists per game led by Ken Evans averaging 2.4.

The Panthers have gone 1-3 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 29.7% from downtown. Dewayne Cox leads the Panthers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinnis is scoring 12.4 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Tigers. Gabe Watson is averaging 11 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 38% over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

Roberts is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Panthers. Jawaun Daniels is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

