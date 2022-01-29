CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
London leads UMES past CSU 64-61

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 7:24 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dom London had 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Maryland Eastern Shore to a 64-61 win over Coppin State on Saturday.

UMES took a three-point lead into the final minute and neither team scored again. Coppin State missed a long 3-point attempt as the game ended.

Da’Shawn Phillip had 14 points and seven rebounds for UMES (6-9, 1-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Donchevell Nugent added 13 points and eight rebounds. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had seven rebounds.

The Hawks forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Tyree Corbett had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (4-16, 3-2). Jesse Zarzuela added 13 points. Nendah Tarke had 10 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and six steals.

