Late layup by Cross lifts Tulane over Wichita St.

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:53 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Cross scored 10 points and his layup with 1:56 was the final basket of the game and Tulane beat Wichita State 68-67 on Wednesday night.

The Shockers missed their last two shots attempting to take the lead and committed a turnover.

Jaylen Forbes led Tulane (7-7, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) with 20 points, Jalen Cook scored 18 and DeVon Baker 10.

Tyson Etienne had 20 points, Craig Porter Jr. scored 18 and grabbed nine rebounds and Ricky Council IV scored 12 and pulled 15 rebounds for the Shockers (9-6, 0-3).

Wichita State was without starters Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze, who are both out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

