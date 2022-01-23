CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hampton beats High Point…

Hampton beats High Point 68-64 in OT

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 12:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Najee Garvin scored 18 point to lead Hampton to 68-64 overtime win over High Point on Saturday.

Hampton (5-10, 1-3 Big South Conference) ended a four-game losing streak and won for the first time since a 54-53 victory against William & Mary on Dec. 9.

Raymond Bethea Jr. added 16 points for Hampton, which closed regulation on a 9-2 run. Russell Dean had 13 points and heaved a shot from half court that rimmed out at the buzzer to force overtime.

John-Michael Wright scored 17 points for High Point (7-11, 1-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up