Grigsby lifts Seattle over Stephen F. Austin 70-62

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 12:46 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Seattle won its eighth straight by beating Stephen F. Austin 70-62 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Tyson had 17 points and Darrion Trammell scored 10 and distributed eight assists for Seattle (16-4, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Gavin Kensmil scored 19 points and 14 rebounds, Calvin Solomon scored 12 points and had nine rebounds and Latrell Jossell scored 10 points for the Lumberjacks (12-8, 4-4).

