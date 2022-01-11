CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. urges more residents to get boosters | Omicron may be headed for rapid drop | Md. parents detail impact of pandemic on learning | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Green scores 20 to…

Green scores 20 to carry New Orleans over Dillard 93-66

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Green had a season-high 20 points as New Orleans routed Dillard 93-66 on Tuesday night.

Rodney Carson Jr. had 17 points for New Orleans (7-8). Kmani Doughty added 13 points and six rebounds. Tyson Jackson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Elijah Moore had 20 points for the Bleu Devils. Jeremiah August added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rajhan Billingsley had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

Agencies must set up new COVID testing centers for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Massive unanswered questions remain as Navy begins process to defuel Red Hill

DISA to industry: Resellers, system integrators need not apply to provide cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up