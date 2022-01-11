Green scores 20 to carry New Orleans over Dillard 93-66

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Green had a season-high 20 points as New Orleans routed Dillard 93-66 on Tuesday night.…

Rodney Carson Jr. had 17 points for New Orleans (7-8). Kmani Doughty added 13 points and six rebounds. Tyson Jackson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Rodney Carson Jr. had 17 points for New Orleans (7-8). Kmani Doughty added 13 points and six rebounds. Tyson Jackson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Elijah Moore had 20 points for the Bleu Devils. Jeremiah August added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rajhan Billingsley had 11 rebounds.

