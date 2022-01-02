CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Green, Berhow carry Northern…

Green, Berhow carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 83-61

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored 18 points as Northern Iowa beat Evansville 83-61 on Sunday.

Trae Berhow added 16 points for the Panthers, while Noah Carter chipped in 15. Berhow also had six rebounds.

Antwan Kimmons had 10 points for Northern Iowa (5-7, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Blaise Beauchamp had 14 points for the Purple Aces (4-9, 0-2). Evan Kuhlman added 12 points. Jawaun Newton had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up