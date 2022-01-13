CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Gooden carries Dixie State past California Baptist 79-76

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 12:36 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Gooden had a career-high 26 points as Dixie State closed the game on an 11-0 run and narrowly beat California Baptist 79-76 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Schofield had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Dixie State (8-9, 1-3 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Dancell Leter added 12 points. Isaiah Pope had 10 points.

Daniel Akin had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Lancers (10-5, 0-2), who had four turnovers in the final 68 seconds. Ty Rowell added 16 points and six assists. Tre Armstrong had 12 points and seven rebounds.

