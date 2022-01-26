CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Glover scores 20 to…

Glover scores 20 to lead Samford over Mercer 75-61

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 10:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 20 points as Samford defeated Mercer 75-61 on Wednesday night.

Wesley Cardet Jr. had 14 points for Samford (12-8, 2-6 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jaden Campbell added 14 points. Logan Dye had 11 points.

Jermaine Marshall, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, had only 5 points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Jalen Johnson had 13 points for the Bears (12-9, 5-3). Kamar Robertson added 11 points. Felipe Haase had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Mercer defeated Samford 83-80 on Jan. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

State Dept. says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up