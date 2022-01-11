Ga. Tech looks to end streak vs BC

Georgia Tech (6-8, 0-4) vs. Boston College (6-7, 1-2) Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech (6-8, 0-4) vs. Boston College (6-7, 1-2)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College looks to extend Georgia Tech’s conference losing streak to five games. Georgia Tech’s last ACC win came against the Florida State Seminoles 80-75 on March 13, 2021. Boston College is looking to break its current four-game losing streak.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 69 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Devoe has had his hand in 43 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and seven assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Boston College is 5-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 1-7 when falling shy of that total. Georgia Tech is 5-0 when it puts up 72 or more points and 1-8 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College is ranked second among ACC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Eagles have averaged 11.4 offensive boards per game and 12.7 per game over their last three games.

