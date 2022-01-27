CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Fleming scores 21 to…

Fleming scores 21 to lead Bellarmine past Stetson 72-47

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — CJ Fleming had 21 points as Bellarmine romped past Stetson 72-47 on Thursday night.

Fleming made 9 of 12 shots.

Juston Betz had 19 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine (12-9, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dylan Penn added 13 points.

Stetson scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Chase Johnston had 13 points for the Hatters (8-12, 2-5). Josh Smith added eight rebounds. Mahamadou Diawara had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up