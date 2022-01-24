CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Daniels scores 30, leads Prairie View past Alabama A&M 72-48

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 11:25 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawaun Daniels had 30 points as Prairie View rolled past Alabama A&M 72-48 on Monday night.

Daniels hit 11 of 12 shots, including 6 of 6 from behind the arc. He added seven rebounds.

D’Rell Roberts had 11 points for Prairie View (4-12, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Markedric Bell added four blocks. Christian Guess had six rebounds.

Prairie View dominated the first half and led 44-16 at halftime.

Jalen Johnson had 15 points for the Bulldogs (4-13, 3-4). Abba Lawal added 11 rebounds.

