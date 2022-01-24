CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Cowart leads Grambling St. past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-65

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 11:34 PM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shawndarius Cowart had a career-high 23 points as Grambling State topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-65 on Monday night. Cameron Christon added 20 points for the Tigers.

Cowart shot 9 for 11 from the floor. He added six assists. Christon also had three blocks.

Tra’Michael Moton had 12 points for Grambling State (7-12, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Eric Parrish added eight rebounds.

Grambling State scored 46 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Dequan Morris had 22 points for the Golden Lions (4-17, 2-6). Trey Sampson added 15 points. Brandon Brown had eight rebounds.

Shawn Williams, whose 15 points per game entering the contest led the Golden Lions, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

