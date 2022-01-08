CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Camara, Smith lift Dayton…

Camara, Smith lift Dayton over George Washington 83-58

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Toumani Camara had 14 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers romped past George Washington 83-58 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith added 13 points for the Flyers. Elijah Weaver chipped in 12, DaRon Holmes II scored 12 and Mustapha Amzil had 10. Smith also had six rebounds and six assists, while Holmes II posted seven rebounds.

Dayton (9-6, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) posted a season-high 22 assists.

Joe Bamisile tied a career high with 25 points and had six rebounds for the Colonials (4-9, 0-1). Brayon Freeman added 17 points. James Bishop had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up