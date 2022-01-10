Bruner, Jacksonville host Stetson

Stetson (7-8, 1-1) vs. Jacksonville (9-4, 1-0) Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards…

Stetson (7-8, 1-1) vs. Jacksonville (9-4, 1-0)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Rob Perry and Stetson will take on Tommy Bruner and Jacksonville. Perry has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Bruner is averaging 8.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville’s Jordan Davis, Kevion Nolan and Bryce Workman have combined to score 36 percent of all Dolphins points this season.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 35.8 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Stetson is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 7-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Jacksonville is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least two opposing shots. The Dolphins are 1-4 this season when they block fewer than two shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jacksonville defense has allowed only 55.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Dolphins second among Division I teams. The Stetson offense has averaged 69.1 points through 15 games (ranked 221st, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

