Home » College Basketball » Bradley Braves face the…

Bradley Braves face the Indiana State Sycamores on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 3:22 AM

Indiana State Sycamores (9-10, 2-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-10, 5-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Braves take on Indiana State.

The Braves are 7-2 in home games. Bradley has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores have gone 2-5 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is sixth in the MVC scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Sycamores won the last meeting 76-71 on Jan. 2. Cooper Neese scored 19 points to help lead the Sycamores to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ville Tahvanainen averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Terry Roberts is shooting 45.9% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Neese averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Cameron Henry is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

