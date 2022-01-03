CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Boothman lifts Houston Baptist over Ecclesia 94-63

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 10:59 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Za-Ontay Boothman had 14 points to lead five Houston Baptist players in double figures as the Huskies easily beat Ecclesia 94-63 on Monday night.

Zach Iyeyemi, Brycen Long and Tristan Moore added 12 points apiece for the Huskies. Deshon Proctor chipped in 11 points. Iyeyemi also had three assists.

Meron Ghebreyesus had 23 points for the Royals. Jaquan Dotson added 16 points. Joey Gobert had 12 points.

