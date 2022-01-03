Boothman lifts Houston Baptist over Ecclesia 94-63

HOUSTON (AP) — Za-Ontay Boothman had 14 points to lead five Houston Baptist players in double figures as the Huskies…

HOUSTON (AP) — Za-Ontay Boothman had 14 points to lead five Houston Baptist players in double figures as the Huskies easily beat Ecclesia 94-63 on Monday night.

Zach Iyeyemi, Brycen Long and Tristan Moore added 12 points apiece for the Huskies. Deshon Proctor chipped in 11 points. Iyeyemi also had three assists.

Meron Ghebreyesus had 23 points for the Royals. Jaquan Dotson added 16 points. Joey Gobert had 12 points.

