Bolden leads Butler against No. 14 Villanova after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 3:22 AM

Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-4, 5-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats after Jair Bolden scored 23 points in Butler’s 72-58 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Villanova is 11-4 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 against Big East opponents. Butler ranks fourth in the Big East giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Villanova.

Bolden averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Bryce Golden is shooting 66.3% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

