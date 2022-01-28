Boise State visits Fresno State after Holland’s 22-point showing

Boise State Broncos (16-4, 7-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 MWC) Fresno, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boise State Broncos (16-4, 7-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 MWC)

Fresno, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -1; over/under is 117

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays the Boise State Broncos after Anthony Holland scored 22 points in Fresno State’s 65-60 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at home. Fresno State ranks seventh in the MWC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Orlando Robinson paces the Bulldogs with 8.6 boards.

The Broncos have gone 7-0 against MWC opponents. Boise State averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Broncos won the last matchup 65-55 on Dec. 29. Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 18 points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is shooting 50.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bulldogs. Holland is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Abu Kigab is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Shaver is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Broncos: 10-0, averaging 67.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

