Basile leads Wright State against Youngstown State after 23-point showing

Wright State Raiders (9-7, 6-1 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-8, 3-4 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wright State Raiders (9-7, 6-1 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-8, 3-4 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Youngstown State Penguins after Grant Basile scored 23 points in Wright State’s 75-73 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins are 5-5 on their home court. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon scoring 72.7 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Raiders are 6-1 in Horizon play. Wright State is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Penguins and Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Olison is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.5 points. Dwayne Cohill is shooting 40.6% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Tanner Holden is scoring 19.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Raiders. Basile is averaging 16.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.