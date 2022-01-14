WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » College Basketball » Basile leads Wright State…

Basile leads Wright State against Youngstown State after 23-point showing

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wright State Raiders (9-7, 6-1 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-8, 3-4 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Youngstown State Penguins after Grant Basile scored 23 points in Wright State’s 75-73 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins are 5-5 on their home court. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon scoring 72.7 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Raiders are 6-1 in Horizon play. Wright State is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Penguins and Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Olison is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.5 points. Dwayne Cohill is shooting 40.6% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Tanner Holden is scoring 19.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Raiders. Basile is averaging 16.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up