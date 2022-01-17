CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Bamisile carries George Washington over George Mason 77-76

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:35 PM

George Washington guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts after his dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 71-64. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Bamisile scored a career-high 26 points as George Washington narrowly beat George Mason 77-76 on Monday.

Bamisile took an inbounds pass near midcourt and drove the lane for a go-ahead layup with 3.4 seconds left.

James Bishop added 23 points and Brayon Freeman had 13 points for George Washington (5-10, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

D’Shawn Schwartz had 27 points for the Patriots (7-7, 0-1). Devon Cooper added 13 points, Xavier Johnson had 12 points and six assists, and Davonte Gaines had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

