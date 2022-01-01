NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » College Basketball » Azore scores 24 to…

Azore scores 24 to lead Texas-Arlington past Troy 62-57

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Azore had 24 points as Texas-Arlington edged past Troy 62-57 on Saturday.

The Mavericks scored the game’s final 10 points, including seven from Azore.

Shemar Wilson had 10 points for Texas-Arlington (6-7, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added four blocks.

Efe Odigie had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (10-5, 1-1), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Duke Deen added 12 points. Zay Williams had 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up