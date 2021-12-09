Williamson, Loyola-Chicago visit Vandy

Loyola of Chicago (8-2) vs. Vanderbilt (5-3) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Loyola of Chicago (8-2) vs. Vanderbilt (5-3)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Lucas Williamson and Loyola of Chicago will take on Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vanderbilt. The senior Williamson is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games. Pippen, a junior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Vanderbilt’s Pippen has averaged 16.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while Jordan Wright has put up 14.9 points and seven rebounds. For the Ramblers, Williamson has averaged 11.7 points and five rebounds while Ryan Schwieger has put up 11.2 points.LOVE FOR LUCAS: Williamson has connected on 38.8 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ramblers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has an assist on 32 of 71 field goals (45.1 percent) over its past three games while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 46 of 85 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 79.9 points per game.

