William & Mary hopes to end skid vs Valpo

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

William & Mary (1-11) vs. Valparaiso (5-6)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks to end its five-game losing streak as it takes on Valparaiso. William & Mary is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Valparaiso lost 68-67 to Charlotte on Dec. 11.

TEAM LEADERS: The Tribe are led by sophomores Connor Kochera and Ben Wight. Kochera has averaged 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Wight has recorded 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Beacons have been led by Sheldon Edwards and Thomas Kithier. Edwards has averaged 12.5 points while Kithier has put up 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CONNOR: Kochera has connected on 38 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELL: William & Mary has scored 57.8 points per game and allowed 76 over its five-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all MVC teams. The Beacons have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

