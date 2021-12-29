WCC play starts for Santa Clara, Pacific

Santa Clara (10-5, 0-0) vs. Pacific (5-9, 0-0) Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts…

Santa Clara (10-5, 0-0) vs. Pacific (5-9, 0-0)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Santa Clara as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Santa Clara finished with four wins and five losses, while Pacific won six games and lost seven.

STEPPING UP: The Broncos have been led by Jalen Williams and Keshawn Justice. J. Williams is averaging 18.8 points while Justice is putting up 14.9 points and eight rebounds per game. The Tigers have been anchored by seniors Alphonso Anderson and Jeremiah Bailey, who have combined to score 21.2 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JALEN: J. Williams has connected on 38.3 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Pacific is 0-6 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Broncos have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Pacific has 26 assists on 63 field goals (41.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Santa Clara has assists on 45 of 84 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is rated second among WCC teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

