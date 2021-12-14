CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Walker scores 22 to lead UAB over Grambling St. 79-61

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:50 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 22 points as UAB defeated Grambling State 79-61 on Tuesday night.

Quan Jackson had five steals for UAB (9-2), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josh LeBlanc Sr. and Trey Jemison each had four blocks for the Blazers, who swatted a season-high 11 blocks.

UAB dominated the first half and led 49-25 at halftime. The Blazers’ 30 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Shawndarius Cowart had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (3-8). Terreon Randolph and Prince Moss added 13 points apiece.

