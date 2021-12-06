CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Valpo faces East-West University

Valpo faces East-West University

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

East-West University vs. Valparaiso (4-5)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Beacons will be taking on the Phantoms of NAIA program East-West University. Valparaiso is coming off a 71-60 road win over Western Michigan in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Thomas Kithier has averaged 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Beacons. Sheldon Edwards has complemented Kithier and is averaging 12.8 points per game.TERRIFIC THOMAS: In nine appearances this season, Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier has shot 64 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso went 1-6 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Beacons offense put up 65.1 points per contest across those seven contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up