USC Upstate faces Brevard College

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be taking on the Tornados of NAIA program Brevard College. South Carolina Upstate lost 96-52 to Tennessee in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Carolina Upstate’s Bryson Mozone, Dalvin White and Josh Aldrich have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 32 percent of all Spartans scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MOZONE: Mozone has connected on 34.5 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Spartans scored 65.4 points per matchup in those five contests.

