Troy, Texas State start conference play

Troy (9-4, 0-0) vs. Texas State (9-3, 0-0)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Texas State meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Troy finished with four wins and 12 losses, while Texas State won 12 games and lost three.

STELLAR SENIORS: Texas State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Caleb Asberry, Isiah Small, Nighael Ceaser, Mason Harrell and Shelby Adams have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 65 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.DOMINANT DUKE: Duke Deen has connected on 31.1 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Texas State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 48.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bobcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Trojans. Texas State has 45 assists on 74 field goals (60.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Troy has assists on 46 of 76 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 28th-highest rate in the country. The Troy offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 303rd among Division I teams).

