Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

|All Times EST
|Monday
14.Houston vs. Alcorn State
20.Florida vs. Texas Southern
|Tuesday
6.Villanova at Syracuse
8.Kansas vs. UTEP
10.Kentucky vs. Southern
12.Arkansas vs. Charlotte
13.Tennessee vs. Texas Tech
16.Southern California vs. E. Kentucky
|Wednesday
11.Arizona vs. Wyoming
15.Connecticut at West Virginia
19.Michigan State at Minnesota
20.Florida vs. North Florida
21.Ohio State vs. Towson
22.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
24.Brigham Young vs. Utah St.
|Thursday
1.Purdue at Rutgers
5.Gonzaga vs. Merrimack
7.Texas at No. 23 Seton Hall
17.Iowa State vs. Iowa
|Friday
No Games Scheduled
|Saturday
4.UCLA at Marquette
8.Kansas vs. Missouri
9.Alabama vs. No. 14 Houston
10.Kentucky at Notre Dame
11.Arizona at Illinois
12.Arkansas at Oklahoma
13.Tennessee vs. UNC-Greensboro
15.Connecticut vs. St. Bonaventure
18.Auburn vs. Nebraska
19.Michigan State vs. Penn St.
21.Ohio State No. 22 Wisconsin
24.Brigham Young at Creighton
25.LSU at Georgia Tech
|Sunday
1.Purdue at N.C. State
2.Baylor vs. No. 6 Villanova
5.Gonzaga vs. Washington
16.Southern California vs. Long Beach St.
17.Iowa State vs. Jackson State
20.Florida at Maryland
23.Seton Hall vs. Rutgers
