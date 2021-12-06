Top 25 College Basketball Schedule The Associated Press

All Times EST Monday 14.Houston vs. Alcorn State 20.Florida vs. Texas Southern Tuesday 6.Villanova at Syracuse 8.Kansas vs. UTEP 10.Kentucky vs. Southern 12.Arkansas vs. Charlotte 13.Tennessee vs. Texas Tech 16.Southern California vs. E. Kentucky Wednesday 11.Arizona vs. Wyoming 15.Connecticut at West Virginia 19.Michigan State at Minnesota 20.Florida vs. North Florida 21.Ohio State vs. Towson 22.Wisconsin vs. Indiana 24.Brigham Young vs. Utah St. Thursday 1.Purdue at Rutgers 5.Gonzaga vs. Merrimack 7.Texas at No. 23 Seton Hall 17.Iowa State vs. Iowa Friday No Games Scheduled Saturday 4.UCLA at Marquette 8.Kansas vs. Missouri 9.Alabama vs. No. 14 Houston 10.Kentucky at Notre Dame 11.Arizona at Illinois 12.Arkansas at Oklahoma 13.Tennessee vs. UNC-Greensboro 15.Connecticut vs. St. Bonaventure 18.Auburn vs. Nebraska 19.Michigan State vs. Penn St. 21.Ohio State No. 22 Wisconsin 24.Brigham Young at Creighton 25.LSU at Georgia Tech Sunday 1.Purdue at N.C. State 2.Baylor vs. No. 6 Villanova 5.Gonzaga vs. Washington 16.Southern California vs. Long Beach St. 17.Iowa State vs. Jackson State 20.Florida at Maryland 23.Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.