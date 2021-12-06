CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:10 PM

All Times EST
Monday

14.Houston vs. Alcorn State

20.Florida vs. Texas Southern

Tuesday

6.Villanova at Syracuse

8.Kansas vs. UTEP

10.Kentucky vs. Southern

12.Arkansas vs. Charlotte

13.Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

16.Southern California vs. E. Kentucky

Wednesday

11.Arizona vs. Wyoming

15.Connecticut at West Virginia

19.Michigan State at Minnesota

20.Florida vs. North Florida

21.Ohio State vs. Towson

22.Wisconsin vs. Indiana

24.Brigham Young vs. Utah St.

Thursday

1.Purdue at Rutgers

5.Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

7.Texas at No. 23 Seton Hall

17.Iowa State vs. Iowa

Friday

No Games Scheduled

Saturday

4.UCLA at Marquette

8.Kansas vs. Missouri

9.Alabama vs. No. 14 Houston

10.Kentucky at Notre Dame

11.Arizona at Illinois

12.Arkansas at Oklahoma

13.Tennessee vs. UNC-Greensboro

15.Connecticut vs. St. Bonaventure

18.Auburn vs. Nebraska

19.Michigan State vs. Penn St.

21.Ohio State No. 22 Wisconsin

24.Brigham Young at Creighton

25.LSU at Georgia Tech

Sunday

1.Purdue at N.C. State

2.Baylor vs. No. 6 Villanova

5.Gonzaga vs. Washington

16.Southern California vs. Long Beach St.

17.Iowa State vs. Jackson State

20.Florida at Maryland

23.Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

