TCU plays host to Texas Southern

Texas Southern (2-7) vs. TCU (10-1)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and TCU both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won in their last game. TCU earned a 90-55 win at home over Grambling State last week, while Texas Southern won 70-60 at Texas Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 12.

STEPPING UP: Mike Miles Jr. is putting up 15.4 points and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Horned Frogs. Complementing Miles is Emanuel Miller, who is maintaining an average of 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Tigers are led by Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who is averaging 11 points and 5.4 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Miles has connected on 31.4 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Texas Southern is 0-7 when it allows at least 61 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

STREAK SCORING: TCU has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 55.2.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.4 percent. The Horned Frogs have averaged 15.9 offensive boards per game.

