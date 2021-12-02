Southern Utah looks to extend streak vs Idaho

Southern Utah (3-3, 0-0) vs. Idaho (1-6, 0-0) ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah…

Southern Utah (3-3, 0-0) vs. Idaho (1-6, 0-0)

ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho. Southern Utah has won by an average of 15 points in its last eight wins over the Vandals. Idaho’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2018, a 78-76 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Idaho’s Trevante Anderson has averaged 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while Mikey Dixon has put up 12.6 points. For the Thunderbirds, John Knight III has averaged 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while Maizen Fausett has put up 11.3 points and 10.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Knight has directly created 46 percent of all Southern Utah field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Southern Utah has lost its last three road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 76 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Vandals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Thunderbirds. Idaho has 30 assists on 60 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Southern Utah has assists on 31 of 83 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Thunderbirds have averaged 25.2 free throws per game.

