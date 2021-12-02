CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » SD State goes up…

SD State goes up against Minnesota-Morris

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Minnesota-Morris vs. South Dakota State (7-2)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to battle the Cougars of Division II Minnesota-Morris. South Dakota State is coming off a 99-90 home win against Prairie View in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Baylor Scheierman has averaged 14.1 points, nine rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Jackrabbits, while Noah Freidel has accounted for 20.3 points per game.BAYLOR BEYOND THE ARC: Through nine games, South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman has connected on 42.6 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State went 3-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Jackrabbits offense scored 74.4 points per contest across those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up