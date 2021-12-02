SD State goes up against Minnesota-Morris

Minnesota-Morris vs. South Dakota State (7-2) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota…

Minnesota-Morris vs. South Dakota State (7-2)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to battle the Cougars of Division II Minnesota-Morris. South Dakota State is coming off a 99-90 home win against Prairie View in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Baylor Scheierman has averaged 14.1 points, nine rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Jackrabbits, while Noah Freidel has accounted for 20.3 points per game.BAYLOR BEYOND THE ARC: Through nine games, South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman has connected on 42.6 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State went 3-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Jackrabbits offense scored 74.4 points per contest across those five games.

