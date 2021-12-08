CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern…

Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern over Carver College 85-43

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 22 points and eight rebounds as Georgia Southern routed Carver College 85-43 on Wednesday night.

Savrasov hit 11 of 13 shots.

Cam Bryant had 15 points and six assists for Georgia Southern (5-3). Kamari Brown also scored 15 points.

Dyllon Scott had 14 points for the Cougars. Antwon Ferrell added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

IG links State Dept. staffing issues to delays in decade-long IT modernization project

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up