Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern over Carver College 85-43

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 22 points and eight rebounds as Georgia Southern routed Carver College 85-43 on Wednesday night.

Savrasov hit 11 of 13 shots.

Cam Bryant had 15 points and six assists for Georgia Southern (5-3). Kamari Brown also scored 15 points.

Dyllon Scott had 14 points for the Cougars. Antwon Ferrell added 10 points.

