Samford goes up against Alabama St.

Samford (6-2) vs. Alabama State (2-7) Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford and Alabama State…

Samford (6-2) vs. Alabama State (2-7)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and Alabama State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of tough losses in their last game. Alabama State lost 93-54 at Dayton on Wednesday, while Samford came up short in an 85-73 game at home to Belmont on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Ques Glover is averaging 18.8 points and 4.6 assists to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Jermaine Marshall is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Hornets have been led by Gerald Liddell, who is averaging 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Glover has had his hand in 44 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 29 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama State is 0-6 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hornets. Alabama State has 37 assists on 75 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three outings while Samford has assists on 45 of 81 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Samford defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bulldogs 30th among Division I teams. Alabama State has turned the ball over on 24.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hornets 350th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.