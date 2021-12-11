CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Saint Mary’s rolls past UC Santa Barbara 80-59

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 9:18 PM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Matthias Tass had 22 points as Saint Mary’s routed UC Santa Barbara 80-59 on Saturday.

Alex Ducas had 12 points for the Gaels (9-2), who have won six in a row at home. Dan Fotu and Augustas Marciulionis had 11 points each. Tass shot 10 for 11 from the field.

Amadou Sow had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (5-3).

