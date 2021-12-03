Sac State looks for home win vs Montana State

Montana State (4-4, 0-1) vs. Sacramento State (3-4, 0-1) The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana State (4-4, 0-1) vs. Sacramento State (3-4, 0-1)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State looks for its fourth straight win over Montana State at The Hornets Nest. The last victory for the Bobcats at Sacramento State was a 74-65 win on Jan. 19, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State’s Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bryce Fowler has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Sacramento State’s William FitzPatrick has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 37.8 percent of them, and is 9 for 23 over the last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hornets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bobcats. Sacramento State has 36 assists on 71 field goals (50.7 percent) across its past three outings while Montana State has assists on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State as a collective unit has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big Sky teams.

